iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1,533.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after buying an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,267 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

