MML Investors Services LLC Sells 45,455 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.