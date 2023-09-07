MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $160.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

