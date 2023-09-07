iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 214.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,988,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after acquiring an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.34. 323,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

