MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,357 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. 78,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,001. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

