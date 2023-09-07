Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 565,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.53% of Plutonian Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plutonian Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Plutonian Acquisition

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

