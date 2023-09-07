MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 127,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,807,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $84.44. 369,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,658. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

