Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) by 211.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,494 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Nubia Brand International worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nubia Brand International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nubia Brand International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUBI remained flat at $10.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

