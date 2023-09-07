MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.07. 363,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,633. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,195 shares of company stock worth $245,993,192 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

