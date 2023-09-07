Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 419,790 Shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,790 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.85% of Growth for Good Acquisition worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFGD. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,645,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFGD traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,906. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

