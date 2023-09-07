Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 149,900 Shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 847.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

