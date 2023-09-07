MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

