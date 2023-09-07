Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 14.79% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,002,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

