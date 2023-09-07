Bank of America Corp DE Sells 33,825 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.47% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,047,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

