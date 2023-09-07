Bank of America Corp DE Has $964.96 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Alibaba Group worth $964,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BABA stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.