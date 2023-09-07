Prudential Financial Inc. Has $44.82 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,512 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

