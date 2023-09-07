Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.28.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

