Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 242,152 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,152 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $47,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,705,000 after buying an additional 981,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,129,000 after buying an additional 160,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,940,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 262.75%.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.