Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PECO opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

