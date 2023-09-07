Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Enerplus worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 454,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,937,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERF

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.