Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $47,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $246.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average of $219.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

