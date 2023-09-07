AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.88 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

