AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.88 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.
AeroVironment Trading Up 20.7 %
AeroVironment stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
