Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 458 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Timken were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth $299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TKR opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

