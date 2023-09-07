iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.85

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 16507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $781.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 303.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

