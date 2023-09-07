Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 815 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

