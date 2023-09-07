CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.33 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.28.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

