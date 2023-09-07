CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.93 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

