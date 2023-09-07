CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $243.47 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.74.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

