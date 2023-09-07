Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $263,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 74.2% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

