AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO stock opened at $2,568.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,494.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,509.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

