Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Down 7.5%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 190,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 557,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after buying an additional 2,610,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,027,000 after buying an additional 2,177,062 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,913,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

