Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 192 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Shell were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,296,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

