Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.49. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

