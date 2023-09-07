Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 95 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.92.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

