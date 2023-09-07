Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $79,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $134.03 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

