Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $81,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $423.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.13 and its 200-day moving average is $353.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

