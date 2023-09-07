Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422,997 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Summit Materials worth $83,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

