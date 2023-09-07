Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $84,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after acquiring an additional 646,999 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after buying an additional 387,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 769,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 89,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

