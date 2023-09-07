Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $419.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $452.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

