Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

