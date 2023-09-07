MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

