MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IFRA stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

