Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

