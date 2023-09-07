iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,202 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 563,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $7,546,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

