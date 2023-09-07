MML Investors Services LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

