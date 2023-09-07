MML Investors Services LLC Sells 51,831 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,831 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 309,093 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

