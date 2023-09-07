Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 725 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

HACK stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

