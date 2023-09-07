Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $114.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

