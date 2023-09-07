MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,072 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after acquiring an additional 215,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

