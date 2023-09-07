Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Argus raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

